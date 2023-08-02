ENG vs NIG: The Chelsea Player That Can Help England To Eliminate Super Falcons In Round Of 16

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have qualified for the round of 16 in the ongoing FIFA Women’s world cup tournament. Randy Waldrum’s squad finished at the second spot in Group B below co-host Australia, after holding Ireland to a 0-0 draw. Nigeria would play against Group D winners, England on Monday at the Suncorp Stadium in Australia.

Without a doubt, the tie would be a tough one as both teams looked that have gone unbeaten in their various groups. England only conceded one goal and won their three group fixtures while Nigeria didn’t succumb to defeat in a group that seems to be the toughest. In the plight of the advance of England, the Super Falcons of Nigeria needs to handle one English player who might pose a serious threat to their defense on Monday.

Chelsea’s Lauren James is currently on a different level at the ongoing FIFA women’s world cup tournament, netting two fantastic goals for England in their last two fixtures. She might cause serious upsets to the defense of the Super Falcons of Nigeria if she has not been curtailed.

Analysis and Conclusion on Lauren James;

Nigeria has conceded two goals so far in the tournament and only managed to score three. Meanwhile, England has scored eight goals and conceded only one, Lauren James has taken part in the move of those goals. The English player has come to her team’s rescue twice and can repeat the same thing against Nigeria in the round of 16 if she is not been man-marked

Lauren James has pace, strength, and good accuracy from long range. She can as well upset teams from a set piece as well. Unlike her brother Reece James, Lauren can score from a long distance if given the snippet of a chance to do so. Without a doubt, the Chelsea feminine forward can help England to eliminate the Super Falcons of Nigeria if given a chance in the game.

