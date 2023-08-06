ENG vs NIG: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-off Time, Team News, Formation And Potential Line Ups.

(Photo Credit: The Analyst)

Match Venue and Kick-off Time

England will face Nigeria in the round of 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup at Brisbane Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 08:30 West African Standard Time.

Match Preview:

This clash between England and Nigeria holds a special place in World Cup history, with their last meeting dating back to 1995 when England triumphed 3-2.

The Lionesses will be aiming to carry forward their goal-scoring momentum from the previous game, where they secured an impressive 6-1 victory against China.

Credit goes to Sarina Wiegman’s tactical masterstroke in changing the formation, which resulted in a dominant performance.

However, the potential absence of Keira Walsh due to a knee injury remains a concern for the English side, though they showcased their adaptability in the last match.

Nigeria, on the other hand, has been resilient in their journey to the round of 16, showing great determination with draws against Canada and Republic of Ireland and a stunning victory against hosts Australia.

The Super Falcons have proven their mettle and cannot be underestimated. This match is likely to be closely contested, but the Lionesses are expected to have the edge.

Team :

England:

Keira Walsh’s availability for the match hangs in the balance as she continues to recover from a knee injury sustained during the Denmark game.

Additionally, Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp, and Lucy Bronze will need to be cautious as another yellow card will rule them out of the following match.

Possible Formation: 3-4-1-2

Potential Starting XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Zelem, Daly; James; Hemp, Russo.

Nigeria:

The Super Falcons will need to exercise caution, as Oluwatosin Demehin, Michelle Alozie, and Asisat Oshoala are one yellow card away from suspension in the subsequent match.

Possible Formation: 4-2-3-1

Potential Starting XI: Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre; Ucheibe, Ayinde; Ajibade, Payne, Kanu; Oshoala.

As these two formidable teams face off, football fans around the world eagerly anticipate an exciting contest.

England’s attacking prowess and Nigeria’s tenacity are set to create a captivating spectacle at Brisbane Stadium.

The stage is set for an enthralling battle in the round of 16, and fans can expect no less than an action-packed and thrilling encounter.

