Eng vs Nig (4-2): Super Falcons’ Goalkeeper, Chiamaka & Other Members Of The Team React

Reactions have continued to trail the outcome of the just concluded match between Nigeria and England at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons’Goalkeeper, Nnadozie Chiamaka and other members of the team, have taken to their official Twitter handle to react to the outcome of their match with England which ended in England – 4 and Nigeria- 2.

The Super Falcons’ Goalkeeper, Chiamaka, said it was so sad not to have qualified for the next round.

She added that, the team will come back better and stronger.

One of the Super Falcons players, Oparanozie Desire, said that, it was a sad day and very disappointed.

“Sad day and very disappointing to have the match through penalties… ” Said, Desire.

Meanwhile, Glory Ogbonna, in her tweet said, it was sad to end the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup the way it ended.

What are your reactions to some of the Super Falcons players’ remarks on the outcome of their recent match at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

