ENG vs NGA: Super Falcons Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For The FFWWC Showdown

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be bidding to keep their hopes of winning their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup title alive when they confront the reigning European Champions England on Monday, August 7 in Brisbane, Australia.

The nine-time African Women’s Cup of Nations champions will be going into the much-anticipated round-of-16 clash off the back of their goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland in their last outing, and they will be looking for a victory over the English women to advance to the next phase of the tournament.

Team :

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been handed a major boost ahead of the game against England with the return of Deborah Abiodun, who missed their previous games due to the red card she picked up against Canada.

The likes of Asisat Oshoala, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Francisca Ordega, Oluwatosin Demehin, Uchenna Kanu, and Christy Ucheibe, who have had outstanding performances with the Super Falcons in their previous games are expected to maintain their positions in the starting lineup for the game against England on Monday.

Check out the Super Falcon’s possible lineup for the game against England below:

Nnadozie, Demehin, Ohale, Plumptre, Alozie, Ucheibe, Ayinde, Kanu, Ajibade, Oyedupe, Ashoala.

Kickoff Time:

The Women’s World Cup clash between Nigeria and England will commence at exactly 8:30 AM (Nigerian time) on Monday.

