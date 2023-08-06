SPORT

ENG vs NGA: Super Falcons Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For Monday's FFWWC Showdown

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will take on the reigning European Champions England on Monday, August 7 in their next game of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brisbane, Australia.

The Randy Waldrum-led Super Falcons will enter the highly anticipated clash off the back of their goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland in their final group-stage game, and they will be looking for a victory over the English ladies to advance to the quarter-final phase of the tournament.

Team :

Abiodun Deborah will make a return to the Super Falcons squad for the game against England on Monday, after serving a two-match suspension following the red card she received against Canada. However, she is likely to sit on the bench on Monday against the European Champions, as Randy Waldrum is not expected to make changes to his lineup.

Nigeria’s possible starting lineup vs England:

Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre; Ucheibe, Ayinde; Ajibade, Payne, Kanu; Oshoala.

Kickoff Time:

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16 clash between Nigeria and England will start at exactly 8:30 AM (Nigerian time) on Monday.

