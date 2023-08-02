ENG vs NGA: Super Falcons Stars Undergo Recovery Routine Walk In Brisbane Ahead Of The FFWWC Clash

After their goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland Women in their final group-stage game of the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Super Falcons of Nigeria immediately swung into preparation for their next game against England as the squad was involved in a recovery routine walk in Brisbane, Australia.

However, the team will commence training activities on Thursday at the Lions FC Stadium ahead of the much-anticipated round-of-16 clash against the reigning European Champions England on Monday.

The Randy Waldrum-led team will be going into the high-profile round-of-16 encounter after finishing as the second-best team in their section, with a victory over the co-host nation, Australia, and a draw against Canada and the Republic of Ireland respectively. The Nigeria women will now be looking for a victory over the English women in their next game of the competition on Monday, in a bid to advance to the quarter-finals.

Photo Credit: Super Falcons/ Twitter

