ENG vs NGA: Super Falcons Stars Undergo First Training Session Ahead Of The FFWWC Showdown

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have commenced preparation for their much anticipated 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16 clash with England. The Randy Waldrum-led team head to the Lions FC training ground in Brisbane on Thursday, where the team players converged for the first time since their goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland.

The Nigerian ladies were involved in several recovery workouts on Thursday under the watch of the coaching staff of the team, as they turned their attention to the game against the English women.

After their goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland in their final group-stage game, the Super Falcons of Nigeria will be bidding to build on their performance when they face the reigning European champions, England in their next game of the tournament on Monday, August 7.

Nigeria women and England women will be meeting for the first time in FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday, can the Super Falcons get a victory over the European Champions?

Giddiwrite (

)