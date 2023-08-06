ENG vs NGA: Super Falcons Stars Undergo Final Training Session Ahead Of Monday’s Showdown (PHOTOS)

Nigeria Super Falcons have completed their preparation for the much-anticipated FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16 clash with England. The Randy Waldrum-led team underwent a final training session on Sunday in Brisbane, Australia, where all the team players took active parts in the workouts.

Super Falcons midfielder Deborah Abiodun who had earlier missed their previous games in the Women’s World Cup due to suspension was spotted in training with the rest of the squad on Sunday evening. Recall that the multi-talented defensive midfielder was handed a red card for a bad challenge in the group opener against Canada, and she was given a two-match ban.

Fresh from their goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland women in their final group phase game of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Nigeria Super Falcons will be looking for a victory to progress to the next stage of the competition when they face England women on Monday morning.

