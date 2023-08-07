ENG vs NGA Preview: Kick-off time, Possible Starting 11 And Squad News Ahead of Knockout Match

The crucial knockout match between England and Nigeria is set to take place on August 7, 2023, at Suncorp Stadium in Australia. The game will kick off at 09.30 Central African Time and 08:30 West African Time.

Nigeria has shown their gallant spirit in the tournament, coming back from 1-0 down to lose 3-2 against Australia. They have reached the last 16 stage, defeating reigning Olympic champions Canada, and now seek to upset England.

England, on the other hand, has had an impressive run, starting both group stages with 1-0 wins and finishing with victories by a five-goal margin, all without conceding from open play. Despite the absence of injured midfielder Keira Walsh, Lauren James has taken center stage and contributed to five of the six goals England scored against China.

Nigeria’s key player, Asisat Oshoala, has been their go-to for goals and inspiration. The Barcelona striker will be a key figure in this crucial match. Their possible starting XI includes Chiamaka Nnadozie, Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin, Ashleigh Plumptre, Christy Ucheibe, Halimatu Ayinde, Rasheedat Ajibade, Toni Payne, Uchenna Kanu, and Asisat Oshoala.

Meanwhile, England’s star player, Lauren James, has been instrumental in their success, contributing to six of their eight goals in the tournament. Their possible starting XI includes Mary Earps, Jess Carter, Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, Lucy Bronze, Katie Zelem, Georgia Stanway, Lauren James, Rachel Daly, Alessia Russo, and Lauren Hemp.

In head-to-head records, England previously beat Nigeria 3-2 in their third-ever World Cup game in 1995. This will be their second official match against each other. England has a good record against African opposition, having beaten Cameroon 3-0 in the same stage in 2019.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in this match? Leave a comment below.

DeLight01 (

)