ENG VS NGA: Man-Marking Lauren James Would Be Randy Waldrum’s Biggest Mistake Today

In a couple of hours, the much anticipated 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 clash between the Lionesses of England and the Super Falcons will Nigeria will get underway in Brisbane.

The African side will be looking to cause a major upset by beating the reigning European Champions and win their first ever knockout match at the World Cup. In order to accomplish that, Randy Waldrum and his ladies have to be very smart about how they go about their tactical setup and execution.

Having read a lot of previews on the match, I have seen many people suggest that the American boss should assign a player to man-mark England’s Lauren James in the match.

Now, this would seem like a good thing to do because of how crucial Lauren is to her team, but at the same time, it could and would be a big mistake to do so.

The reason being, Lauren is too technical and gifted to be closed down by one player. She is capable of playing on both wings and is pretty good with both feet. If Nigeria assign one player to stay on her throughout the match, then there will be space for other dangerous English players to exploit.

Besides, England know about this and have a plan to take advantage of Nigeria if they try to put a player on Lauren to man-mark her.

“First of all, we have not made the starting lineup yet. Some countries do mark us and want to take our players, not only one but more players, so that’s good when you have so many good players on the pitch,” the Lionesses manager, Sarina Wiegman told reporters in her pre-match press conference.

“They have to be aware of all those players and we know when players are man marked that you find other ways to build, create and hopefully get chances and score goals.

“We are aware of that and we are prepared for that too.”

Instead of man-marking Lauren, Randy Waldrum should ensure his team defend as a unit and have every player in a solid defensive shape whenever England is attacking. That way, they can neutralise Lauren and the other English players. Giving her special treatment will only cause more problems.

