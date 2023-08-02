ENG vs NGA: 4 players that will be instrumental to the Super Falcons victory against England

The Super Falcons are set to take on the English women team in a match that could be career changing for the Super Falcons.

If the Super Falcons can defeat the Three Lionesses, then they could stake a claim to make it to the final as the English team are the team to beat in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons have produced already three good games as they beat Canada, Australia and Republic of Ireland who were ranked by FIFA as number 7th, 10th and 22nd respectfully in the FIFA worlds ranking.

However, if the Super Falcons must win this game, certain key individuals would need to step up as they have shown their quality in the past 3 games of the Super Falcons.

4. Ashleigh Plumptre

The Nigerian fullback deserves her flowers, she was impeccable against the Republic of Ireland, strong at defense and attack.

The fullback is key to the Super Falcons if they must qualify against England.

Her work rate is amazing for the Super Falcons and nothing short of her best is what the Super Falcons would require of her against England.

3. Asisat Oshoala

The Nigerian striker has not had a foothold yet in this World Cup due to her injury, however her display against Australia in their second group game clash shows that she is an asset to this Super Falcons side and is key to their victory.

The Barcelona forward came on to contribute to Nigeria’s second goal against Australia and scored the match winner against the host.

Her goals will be most needed against the English women team.

2. Toni Payne

Arguably Nigeria’s best outfield player in the group stages, her impeccable standard is evident as she has been key to the Super Falcons qualification from the group stage.

Her work rate is second to none, she will be key for the Super Falcons.

1. Uchenna Kanu

The forward should have had her second of the tournament if not for the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper and the bar that denied the Nigerian.

She has shown her quality and it will be needed against the Three Lionesses if the Super Falcons will have to qualify from the round of 16.

WordGemini (

)