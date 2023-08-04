ENG vs ENG: The Player Whose Recent Poor Form Might Stop Nigeria From Defeating England In Round 16

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will face England in the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s world cup tournament in Australia on Monday. Well, it’s going to be a tough game for both sides as they both went unbeaten in their groups. Randy Waldrum’s squad drew two games and won one while England won their three group fixtures before matching into the knockout stages.

Some top players would be showcasing their talent in Brisbane, Australia when the two sides play against each other. In this article, I highlighted one player whose performance and form recently might hinder or stop the Super Falcons from beating England when both teams meet on Monday.

Analysis of why Asisat Oshoala’s recent poor form might stop the Super Falcons of Nigeria from defeating England in the round of 16;

In Nigeria’s last game, one player’s performance depreciated recently. Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala, the African women’s best player of the year wasn’t at her best in front of the goal against the Republic of Ireland. On three occasions in the game against the Irish side, Asisat Oshoala failed to convert good chances provided to her by her teammates.

Asisat Oshoala’s recent poor form, maybe due to injury she picked up in the first group stage game against Canada might play a role in hindering Randy Waldrum’s squad from advancing to the next round of the tournament.

