ENG 0(4)-0(2) NGA: Best Players As Nigeria Crashed Out Of The FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons performed admirably against England this morning, but at the end their efforts wasn’t enough to book a spot in the last eight as the Three Lionesses won on penalties.

BEST PLAYERS: 1) Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Still just 22, Chiamaka put the world on notice with her stunning saves to keep Nigeria in the game.

During the first half, Nnadozie thwarted Alessia Russo’s goal-bound shot and also saved Rachel Daly’s effort to ensure Nigeria went inside the break without trailing.

She was excellent today and really deserved to go through.

2. Ashleigh Plumptre.

Playing against her country of birth, Ashleigh showed England what they are missing with an extraordinary performance that almost culminated in a spectacular goal for the left fullback.

Plumptre superbly did her job in defence and also helped out in attack, with the Leicester Women defender making two attempts on goal in the first half, one of which hit the crossbar.

3. Rasheedat Ajibade.

Perhaps Ajibade should be nicknamed N’golo Kanté because she was just everywhere on the pitch today.

Rasheedat was lively throughout this match and really managed to put in some fine crosses into England’s 18-yard box, but unfortunately none of his teammates could convert.

4. Michelle Alozie.

Alozie pocketed Lauren James who eventually got frustrated and stamped her boot on Nigeria’s right fullback.

Michelle was tremendous on the right flank today and although she missed her penalty during the shootouts, she still deserves her flowers for being such a thorn in the flesh of Lauren James.

