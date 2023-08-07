ENG 0:0 NIG: Three Best Players For The Super Falcons In The First Half Of The Game Against England

The Super Falcons Of Nigeria came out with an astonishing performance in the first half of the game but couldn’t get their hands on the all-important advantage as they played a goalless draw with England at halftime.

Well, let’s take a look at the three best players for the Super Falcons in the first half of the game against England.

1, Ashleigh Plumptre.

Ashleigh Plumptre was without a doubt one of the Super Falcons’ best players in the first half of the against England. The 24-year-old showed her goalscoring threat in the game despite being a defender as she had a few attempts on goal which troubled the defense line of England. The Nigerian International had a really bright performance both offensively and defensively in the first period for the Super Falcons.

2, Halimatu Ayinde.

Halimatu Ayinde stepped up with an astonishing performance for the Super Falcons in the first half of the game against England. The 28-year-old had an incredible work rate in the middle of the park for the Super Falcons as she made some good wins of the ball to neutralize the threat coming from the English attackers.

3, Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Chiamaka Nnadozie carried on with her impressive performance in goal for the Super Falcons in the first half against England. The 22-year-old was well composed in goal for Nigeria as she made a few important saves to prevent the English attackers from scoring in the game.

