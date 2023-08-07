ENG 0-0 NIG (Pen 4-2): Best And Worst Players From The Game As Nigeria Suffer Harsh Loss Today.

Worst Players.

1. Lauren James.

The England attacker was having a good game up until her bad conduct against a Nigerian player in the game. She stamped on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie, an act that did not go down well with the fans inside the stadium. She was subsequently sent off and that’s probably the last time we will see her at this tournament.

2. L. Hemp.

If she wasn’t caught on camera a few times during the game, you’d think she was not even on the field. That was how non existent she was for England up front today. She was taken off in the second half.

3. I. Onumonu.

The only Nigerian player who had a poor game against England today. It was perhaps largely down to the fact that Nigeria sat back against England earlier on and she just couldn’t get going.

Best Players.

1. A. Plumptre.

Hands down the best player in this game and she should also be a contender for the player of the tournament. She was excellent defensively and her recovery pace is mind-blowing. What a defender!

2. A. Greenwood.

She is the only England player who really turned up for the game. Greenwood caused Nigeria so many problems from her position in defence, disrupting our play and also, keeping Ajibade in check.

3. M. Alozie.

Excellent once again, she continues to show that she is the Super Falcon’s best right back at this point.

Chizzy_Reality (

)