EMP vs JUV: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Empoli will host Juventus in their third league encounter of the season, with the aim of taking control of their season. The hosts are now at the bottom of the table, while Juventus are sixth.

Empoli were defeated by Cittadella in the Coppa Italia. They haven’t scored a goal in the league this season, thanks to a 2-0 loss against Monza in their most recent appearance. It will be a difficult assignment for them to improve both defensively and offensively.

Empoli have gone four games without a win in Serie A, losing each of the last three.

Over the years, Juventus has dominated this match. They have won 10 of their last 12 matches with Empoli. Juve will be the favourites here again, based on Empoli’s start to the season. The visitors will see this as an excellent opportunity to rebound following their 1-1 draw with Bologna the previous week.

Juventus defeated Udinese 3-0 in their first game of the season. They needed a late equaliser from Dusan Vlahovic at home to Bologna to secure a point. This loss broke their league-winning streak of two games. They can, however, extend their winning streak to three in the last four away league games.

KICKOFF TIME: Empoli versus Juventus match will go down today at 7:45PM Nigerian time.

