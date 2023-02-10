Emile Smith Rowe Is Out for Arsenal Against Brentford

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Emile Smith Rowe will miss Arsenal’s upcoming match against Brentford due to a groin injury. Despite not being a regular in the starting lineup, the 22-year-old’s absence will be felt by fans as they want all players available for selection. The young Englishman has struggled with injuries this season and has failed to get an opportunity to impress his manager, Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal was in good form until their 1-0 loss to Everton and hope to bounce back against Brentford. The task will be more difficult without Smith Rowe, who would have increased the chances of victory if the main starting eleven was unable to get the job done. The Gunners will have to rely on other players to fill the void, but without the young playmaker, it will be a challenging match.

The Gunners are also missing Gabriel Jesus, who has been out since December with an injury sustained on international duty for Brazil. The loss of two key players makes the task ahead all the more difficult, but Arsenal will hope that the rest of the squad steps up to the challenge and delivers a win against Brentford.

Despite the injury setbacks, Arsenal remains in a strong position at the top of the table, leading by five points. The team will hope to extend their lead and continue their impressive form, but it will take a collective effort to make up for the loss of Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Jesus.

