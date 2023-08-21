Embarrassing Debuts After Mount and Havertz’s First Games for Man Utd and Arsenal

Football fans around the world waited in anticipation for the debut of Chelsea’s Mount and Havertz as they both joined two of the biggest clubs in England, Manchester United and Arsenal. However, history has shown that not all debuts go according to plan. In this blog, we’ll be taking a look at 7 of the most embarrassing debuts in football history.

First up, we have Albert Luque who made his debut for Newcastle United back in 2005. The Spaniard was signed for a whopping £9.5 million from Deportivo La Coruna, but unfortunately for him, he failed to impress the Newcastle fans on his first appearance and was substituted after just 63 minutes.

Next on our list is one of the most talked-about transfers in recent years, Memphis Depay’s move to Manchester United. After scoring a goal in his first game, it looked like Depay would be the next big thing at Old Trafford, but unfortunately for him, that goal turned out to be the only one he scored in the league for the club.

Moving on to another Manchester United flop, Angel Di Maria’s debut for the Red Devils was highly anticipated. After a strong start to the game, Di Maria picked up a yellow card for diving in the box and was subsequently sent off after just 25 minutes of his debut. Ouch.

Arsenal’s Park Chu-Young made his debut for the club in 2012 and it’s safe to say it didn’t go well. The South Korean striker came on as a substitute in the 75th minute and just 9 minutes later, he scored an own goal to give Southampton the lead.

Another embarrassing debut comes from Chelsea’s Mateja Kezman, who made his debut for the Blues back in 2004. After scoring an impressive 105 goals in just 122 games for PSV, fans were excited to see what he could do for Chelsea. However, after just 45 minutes on the pitch, Kezman was subbed off and replaced by Eidur Gudjohnsen.

Manchester United’s Bebe made his debut for the club in 2010, but it’s fair to say it wasn’t what anyone was expecting. The Portuguese forward came on as a substitute in the 68th minute and was barely able to touch the ball before being subbed off again 25 minutes later.

Finally, we have Chelsea’s Papy Djilobodji who made his debut for the club in 2015. After coming on as a substitute in the 78th minute, he was promptly booked just 4 minutes later and then sent off in the 89th minute after receiving a second yellow card for a late challenge.

In conclusion, football can be a cruel game and not all debuts go according to plan. Let’s hope that Mount and Havertz can avoid adding their names to this list.

