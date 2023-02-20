Elite Players Who Shouldn’t Have Left Their Respective Clubs.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Players leaving their clubs to join new teams is something that’s been happening for ages in the game of football, but sometimes some of these players fail to make the same impact as they did in their previous clubs.

Let’s take a look at just 3 big-name players who should have stayed put at their clubs than leaving.

Eden Hazard.

Few days ago, former Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel revealed that Hazard was the “laziest” player he ever played with.

According to Mikel, Hazard didn’t put much effort in training but still delivered on matchdays. To break it down, Mikel meant that Chelsea didn’t put Hazard through strenuous training sessions which the Belgian got used to.

Unfortunately, things changed for Hazard after he joined Real Madrid in 2019.

The once-deadly attacker has been reduced to a bench warmer because of the constant injuries he sustained probably as a result of stressful training sessions he took part in at Madrid.

Had Hazard stayed at Chelsea, he would have been enjoying himself and still be their main man.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was a cult hero at Real Madrid where he spent 9 years winning numerous trophies that include the LaLiga, FIFA Club World Cups and 4 Champions League titles.

After winning the UCL for the third consecutive time in 2018, Ronaldo made a poor decision by leaving for Juventus where he never really achieved his aim of conquering Europe again.

From Juventus, Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United and look how it turned out for him.

Now, he’s languishing in a pub league at Saudi Arabia that’s way below standards for a player of his calibre.

If Ronaldo had resolved any issues he had with Real Madrid’s management and stayed, by now he would have had more Ballon d’Or awards to his name coupled with another UCL crown and sustained spotlight at the top of European football.

Neymar is also another prime example of an elite player who should have never left his club.

At Barcelona, Neymar could have won one Ballon d’Or or FIFA THE BEST award, but huge money offered by PSG and the thought of breaking away from Messi’s shadow convinced him to leave for France where he has struggled to establish himself as one of the best in the world.

