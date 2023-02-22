Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli: Osimhen Shows His Class on the Big Stage

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Napoli continued their fine season with a dominant Champions League win over Frankfurt thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo. This match didn’t go as planned for the home team, who saw their top-scorer, Randal Kolo Muani, sent off.

Nigeria’s in-form striker, Osimhen, scored his 10th goal in his last nine games across all competitions by tapping in at the far post to give his team a 40th-minute lead.

Later in the match, the team’s captain, Di Lorenzo, doubled the score with a goal assisted by a superb backheel from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who made up for his first-half penalty miss.

After Randal Kolo Muani was shown a red card in the 58th minute, Frankfurt struggled to gain a foothold in the game as Napoli dominated from there. The Italians had a strong start and nearly scored in the 34th minute, hitting the post through Hirving Lozano.

Frankfurt’s woes continued as they gave away a penalty soon after Aurelio Buta kicked Osimhen while attempting to clear the ball.

Earlier in the match, Georgia forward Kvaratskhelia missed from the penalty spot after he failed to beat Kevin Trapp. In contrast, Osimhen, who had been causing trouble for the opposition defence with his runs, scored five minutes after bundling a low cross from Lozano into the net.

Napoli have been having a great season and are expected to do well in the quarterfinals of their competition, provided they can avoid any mishaps on their home turf.

On the other hand, Frankfurt will need to recover from their loss and return to winning ways in the Bundesliga before they face Napoli, who are yet to taste defeat at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this season.

