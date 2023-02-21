EIN 0:2 NAP: Why Denying Osimhen The Penalty Duties At Napoli Needs To Be Stopped

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Napoli returned with a banging performance in the UEFA Champions League today when they travelled to face Eintracht Frankfurt at the Deutsche Bank Park Stadium. The Visitors had great control of the game as they convincingly defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Lorenzo.

Well, Victor Osimhen was in action for Napoli once again in the UEFA Champions League today as he had an outstanding performance against Eintracht Frankfurt. The Nigerian International continued with his impressive goalscoring streak in all competitions as he netted a goal to contribute to Napoli’s win in this game.

The 23-year-old won a very important penalty for Napoli in today’s match but it was taken by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who wasteful the opportunity. It is becoming unfair to see that Victor Osimhen the main man at Napoli still barely gets the opportunity to take penalties at the club. The Super Eagles Star has won several penalties for Napoli since he came to the club but he hardly gets to take them which is quite disappointing. Well, I believe denying Victor Osimhen penalty duties at Napoli needs to be stopped.

As we all know, Victor Osimhen is now an elite striker and needs lots of goals to boost his confidence in matches for Napoli. Remember that he will also be contending to be the highest goalscorer in the league and UEFA Champions League and allowing him to take penalties will definitely increase his goal tally for Napoli. Luciano Spalleti needs to assign Victor Osimhen as Napoli first choice penalty taker since he is definitely the key player in the team.

