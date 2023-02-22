Egypt Vs Nigeria: Flying Eagles’ Possible Starting XI

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After failing to start off its campaign in the U-20 AFCON, the Nigeria flying Eagles will be faced with an uphill task of winning its next two games against host Nation, Egypt and Mozambique.

In the games against the Little Pharos of Egypt, the Coach Bosso side is expected to be without the service of the duo of Daniel Daga and Ahmed Abdullahi owing to injury and red card.

With the team two important players sidelined, here is a possible Starting XI for the Flying Eagles against Egypt U-20.

Following its impressive performance in between the sticks, Coach Ladan Bosso is tipped to keep fate with Nathaniel Nwosu in goal with a four man defence wall of Augustine Njoku, Solomon Agabalaka, Daniel Bameyi and Daniel Fredrick.

With Daniel Daga doubtful in the midfield, Muhammed Aminu is expected to take his players alongside Onuche Ogbelu and Samson Lawal.

A front line that needs more bite, Coach Bosso is tipped to keep faith with the attacking trio of Adams Olamilekan, Samson Lawal and Rilwanu Sarki hoping they would come to the party.

Flying Eagles Possible Starting XI

Nathaniel Nwosu, Augustine Njoku, Solomon Agabalaka, Daniel Bameyi, Daniel Frederick, Muhammed Aminu, Onuche Ogbelu, Samson Lawal, Adams Olamilekan, Rilwanu Sarki, Samson Lawal

