Egypt and Cameroon Are The Most Successful Nations in AFCON History With 7 and 5 Titles Respectively

Egypt is the most successful team in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations. They have won the trophy seven times, coming in second place twice, and taking third place three times.

Their first victory ever came in 1957, when the competition was held, and their most recent victory was in 2010. In 2017, they came in second place.

Cameroon, who hosted last year’s tournament, is currently in second place on the all-time winner’s list. They have been victorious five times, coming in second place twice, and third place once.

In 2017, they defeated Egypt in the final and took home the title

During the competition, the two teams have met one another a total of eleven times, including three finals, as follows:

1. 1984: Egypt 1-0 Cameroon (Group Stage)

2. 1986: Egypt 0 (5)-0 (4) Cameroon (Final)

3. 1988: Cameroon 1-0 Egypt (Group Stage)

4. 1996: Cameroon 2-1 Egypt (Group Stage)

5. 2002: Cameroon 1-0 Egypt (Quarter-finals)

6. 2004: Cameroon 0-0 Egypt (Group Stage)

7. 2008: Egypt 4-2 Cameroon (Group Stage)

8. 2008: Egypt 1-0 Cameroon (Final)

9. 2010: Egypt 3-1 Cameroon (Quarter-finals)

10. 2017: Egypt 1-2 Cameroon (Final)

11. 2021: Cameroon 0 (1)- 0 (3) Egypt (Semi-finals)

Photo Credit Google

