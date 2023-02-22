EGY vs NGA: How Ladan Bosso Could Lineup His Team For Today’s U-20 AFCON Must-Win Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Actons will resume in the ongoing 2023 U20 African Cup of Nations later today in Cairo, where the Flying Eagles of Nigeria will be looking for an all-important victory over Egypt to revive their hopes of advancing to the next phase of the competition.

The West African lads will be going into today’s high-profile contest off the back of their disappointing 1-0 loss to Senegal in their opening game of the campaign last Sunday, and they will be bidding to get a victory over the North Africans to have any chance of staying in the campaign.

How will Ladan Bosso line up his team for today’s game against Egypt?

The Flying Eagles will be going into today’s game against Egypt without the services of their key player, Daniel Daga, following the injury he sustained in the game against Senegal.

Ahmed Abdullahi was handed a red card in the game against Senegal for a bad challenge, and the Nigerian youngster will not be available for selection against Egypt today.

Flying Eagle’s possible lineup for today’s game against Egypt:

Nwosu: Agbalaka, Bameyi, Frederick, Njoku, Ogbelu, Jude, Sarki, Lawal, Adams, and Mohammed.

