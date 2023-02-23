EGY 0-1 NIG: Nigeria’s Solomon Agbalaka Wins Man Of The Match Award After Netting A Decisive Goal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria U-20 men’s team, Flying Eagles were in action yesterday in their second group stage game of the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament against host nation Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium.

Nigeria in the game were able to return to winning ways after losing one nil to Senegal in their opening game of the group stage series, as they also secured the whole maximum three points of the night with a one nil victory which boost their hope of progressing to the knockout stages.

The first half of the game was such a balanced one between the two sides as they both displayed some more physical, tactical and technical displays but none was able to break the deadlock going into the half time break which ended goalless draw.

Nigeria in the second half of the game were able to get in total control as they stepped up their game with some dazzling displays thereby got the score sheet opened in the 71st minute, courtesy of a goal from Solomon Agbalaka to make it one nil and was the only goal that separated the two sides at full time.

After the game, the match winning goalscorer Solomon Agbalaka was named as the winner for the Man of the Match award which was a well deserved one.

He will then be hoping to keep the tempo and momentum going for his team in their last group stage game to be played against Mozambique, so as to secure a spot in the knockout stages.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (

)