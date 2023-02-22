EGY 0-1 NGA:Best players as Nigeria secured a remarkable victory over Egypt in Under 20 AFCON

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria Under 20 National team popularly known as the Flying Eagles secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Egypt Under 20 National team in the ongoing Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Flying Eagles started the competition in a lower note, as they lost to Senegal Under 20 National team, but they returned to the winning way, as they defeated their opponent 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game, but Nigeria eventually won the game by 1-0.

After playing out a goalless draw in the first half of the game, MFM star Solomon Agbalaka scored the only goal of the game in the 71st minute through an assist from Aminu Mohammed to end the match 1-0.

The victory over Egypt Under 20 National team has now taken Nigeria Under 20 National team to the second spot of their group table with 3 points from 2 matches played.

Here are the three best players in Flying Eagles of Nigeria’s remarkable 1-0 victory over Egypt Under 20 National team;

Solomon Agbalaka

The Mountain of Fire football club star was the hero for the Flying Eagles of Nigeria as he scored a beautiful header in the second half to guide his team to a deserved victory over their host.

Aminu Mohammed

The 18-year-old was fantastic for the team and he provided an assist for Solomon Agbalaka in the second half.

Chijioke Aniagboso

The youngster was given a surprise starting role by his coach, and he was able to make many crucial saves to deny the host from finding the back of the net.

Photo credit: Twitter.

