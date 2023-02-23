EGY 0-1 NGA: Three Best Players As Nigeria Beats Egypt To Boost Hope Of Advancing To AFCON U-20 K/O

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The U-20 Flying Eagles of Nigeria team were in action yesterday in the second match of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament against host nation, Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium.

Nigeria in the game were able to put up a good fighting spirit as they secured a hard-fought one nil victory which gave them the whole maximum three points, and as such put them back to winning ways after losing their opening game of the competition to Senegal in the match day 1.

The first half of the game was such a balanced one between the two sides with nothing separating them before Solomon Agbalaka got the deadlock broken in the second half, to make it one nil and was the only goal that separated the two sides at full time.

Here are three best players for the Flying Eagles of Nigeria as they now sit at the second spot on the table going into the last group stage game, where they will be hoping to secure another win so as to advance to the knockout stages:

Solomon Agbalaka

The MFM FC defender was solid for his team at the heart of the defence line in the whole 90 minutes duration of the game where he made some decisive and dangerous clearances, to deny the host nation some clear cut chances that could have been converted into goals.

He was also instrumental in getting the ball advanced upfront which as such made him the hero and saviour of the night as he scored the only goal which was enough to separate the two sides.

Aminu Mohammed

The 18 year old midfield maestro was superb for the visitor at the heart of the centre-field where he played more of the offensive role thereby helped to get the ball advanced upfront, which as such made him directly involved in the only goal of the night courtesy of a brilliant assist.

Augustine Njoku

The Abia Warriors defender was spectacular for his team at the heart of the defence line where he gave a solid performance by making some clinical and decisive moves in terms of clearances to deny the host nation from founding the back of the net.

