EFL Cup Top Scorers Ahead of Finals

Manchester United and Newcastle United will face each other for the English Football League, EFL, Cup final at Wembley stadium on Sunday 26 February, 2023.

The match, which is much anticipated will be the first major domestic English men’s final in almost 35 years to allow some supporters stand in both East and West side of the pitch.

Manchester United have not appeared at this stage for the past 6 years, while Newcastle United is reaching their first final in 24 years.

Ahead of the much anticipated encounter between the both teams, here is the top scorers of the competition so far.

1- Marcus Rashford (5 goals) Man Utd

2- Che Adams (5 goals) Southampton

3- Ronan Curtis (4 goals) Portsmouth

4- Alistair McCann (4 goals) Preston NE

5- Jamie Vardy (3 goals) Leicester

6- Raul Jimenez (3 goals) Wolves

7- Tommy Conway (3 goals) Bristol City

8- Andy Cook (3 goals) Bradford

