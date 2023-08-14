Eden Hazard spotted in the stand at Stamford Bridge during Chelsea draw with Liverpool

Few hours ago, Chelsea Football Club hosted Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in their opening game of the 2023/2024 Premier League Campaign and it was a tough encounter as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool took the lead just few minutes into the first half courtesy of a brilliant finish from Luis Diaz after converting a Mo Salah pass, but they were not ahead of long as Chelsea found an equalizer few minutes later after new signing, Axel Disasi slotted home from close range.

Both teams came very close to finding the back of the net but unfortunately, none of them was able to cling all three points as the game ended 1-1. A familiar face was spotted in the stand during the game and that has got a lot of people talking.

Chelsea Football Club Legend, Eden Hazard came to Stamford Bridge to watch his former team and he must be really impressed by their performance and fighting spirit.

The player was spotted in the stand and that was the first time he’s coming to Stamford Bridge to watch a football match ever since he left Chelsea for Real Madrid in 2019.

Recall that in 2019, Eden Hazard left Chelsea for Real Madrid after spending 7 years at the club and ever since then, his career haven’t been the same. The player have struggled with injuries ever since he left the Premier League Giant and they are speculations that he’s planning on retiring from professional football which is definitely not a good one considering how young he is.

