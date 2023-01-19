Eden Hazard Has Never Played A Single Minute Against Barcelona Since He Joined Real Madrid In 2019

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Eden Hazard is currently into his fourth season at Real Madrid. The Belgium National has won numerous titles with the Los Blancos, including two La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy since he made the switch from Stamford Bridge to Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 but, he has been a passenger in all those conquests.

Eden Hazard was signed as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid but the Former Lille Star has failed to be half of the Player that he was at Chelsea in all of his time at Santiago Bernabeu.

Last weekend, Real Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup to Barcelona in Saudi Arabia. The Carlo Ancelotti’s side was totally outclassed and dominated by Barcelona in the El Clasico.

Eden Hazard remained as an unused substitute in the game against Barcelona and it’s another evidence of his failed career at Real Madrid.

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid in 2019 but he has never played in any of Real Madrid’s game against Barcelona, whether it’s in the La Liga or any other competition, Eden Hazard has never played any minute of Football against Barcelona as a Real Madrid Player.

The last time he played against Barcelona was in 2018, in a UEFA Champions League game, when he was still a Chelsea Player. He has spent more than 3 years as a Real Madrid and he’s never played against Barcelona in the El Clasico.

