Eden Hazard and top players who are still without a club going into the 2023-2024 football season

The 2023-2024 football season is just weeks away from resuming across Europe top flights and there are many top players who are yet to secure new clubs for themselves after been released by their former clubs.

The good news is that this players could join a new club even when the transfer window is closed, below we look at few top names on the list.

Eden Hazard. Released by Real Madrid the former Chelsea playmaker is yet to get new club heading into the 2023-2024 football season.

Eden Hazard Twitter photos

Alexis Sánchez. The former Arsenal star man was released by Olympique Marseille and he is currently a free agent.

Alexis Sánchez Twitter photos

Adama Traoré. The skillful winger is now a free agent with his current contract now terminated by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Adama Traore Twitter photos

Sergio Ramos. The experienced center back was released by Paris Saint-Germain and he is yet to get a new club.

Sergio Ramos Twitter photos

Mariano Díaz. The winger is amongst the players whose contract was terminated by Real Madrid at the end of last season.

Mariano Díaz Twitter photos

Andres Iniesta. The legendary midfielder is currently without a club after his contract expired at Vissel kobe.

Andres Iniesta Twitter photos.

Andres Iniesta. The Spanish goalkeeper is a free agent after Manchester united decided not to renew his contract.

David de Gea Twitter photos

Diego Costa. The former Chelsea striker is now a free agent after his contract expired at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Eden Hazard and Diego costa Twitter photos

Teamgifted (

)