Eating Fufu Is Secret To My Speed, Says Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi

After scoring the lone goal against Chelsea in their round of 16 UEFA Champions League first leg match, Borussia Dortmund’s hero of the match, Karim Adeyemi, has revealed the secret to his speed as he was seen, when he sprinted past Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez to from almost his own goal post to score the goal.

According to him, he said that his speed is all thanks to African Dishes especially ‘FUFU’.

Recall that the Borussia Dortmund’s Ace is of Nigerian and it was his solo goal that gave his team all 3 points against Chelsea heading into the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

“I eat a lot of African foods,” the German speedster told CBSSportGolazo in a post-game interview at the Signal Iduma Park when asked about the secret to his speed. “I have good genetics from my dad so I think it will be difficult.”

“It is called fufu, and it’s a Nigerian food which is very good,” he added when pressed further.

Recall that Karim Adeyemi’s goal came during a period of sustained dominance from the visitors early in the second half, with the Germany forward pouncing on a clearance from a Chelsea corner to win the game for his team.

He sensed the opportunity and ran the length of the field, rounding both Enzo Fernandez and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to give Dortmund the lead in the first-leg tie.

Dortmund captain Jude Bellingham told German TV when Adeyemi finds himself in space “not many players can really stop him.”

“He had a tough time coming here at the start – finding his feet – but now he’s flying.”

SOURCE: CHANNELS TELEVISION.

