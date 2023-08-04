Early Exit: Top Nations Who Got Eliminated In The Group Phase of the Ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup group stages witnessed shocks and surprising outcomes as several top nations faced early eliminations. Traditional powerhouses like Germany and Brazil failed to progress, while the United States endured their worst group stage performance ever. On the other hand, newcomers like Morocco, Philippines, Portugal, and Zambia showed promise with their spirited displays.

The elimination of Germany, a two-time champion, came as the biggest shock of the tournament. Despite being favored to advance, they fell to Colombia and struggled to secure crucial wins. Questions have been raised about their defensive depth and the team’s overall performance.

Another major upset came from Brazil, the reigning South American champions. Their exit in the group stage was unexpected, considering they boast some of the best players in the world, including the legendary Marta. However, their opponents’ strong defense and Brazil’s lack of creativity in attack contributed to their downfall.

The United States, under the guidance of head coach Vlatko Andonovski, faced serious questions following their underwhelming performances in the group stage. The team recorded their lowest points tally in Women’s World Cup history, leading to increased scrutiny of Andonovski’s decisions and tactics.

Amidst the disappointments, there were positive surprises from some nations. Japan displayed impressive performances, dominating possession and playing attractive football. Their tactical flexibility and clinical gameplay make them a serious contender in the tournament.

The tournament’s expansion to 32 teams yielded positive outcomes, with debutantes showcasing encouraging performances. Countries like Morocco, Philippines, Portugal, and Zambia secured victories in their first World Cup appearances, while other underdog teams caused upsets against more established opponents.

Canada, the reigning Olympic champions, also faced an early exit, failing to maintain their defensive solidity and succumbing to a catastrophic result against Australia. The loss has raised questions about the team’s future and leadership.

As the Women’s World Cup progresses to the knockout stage, the competition is wide open, and fans eagerly await more surprises and thrilling encounters. The spotlight now shifts to the remaining teams, as they battle for a place in the final and the chance to lift the trophy in Sydney on August 20.

DeLight01 (

)