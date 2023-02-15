Early Brahim Diaz goal enough for Milan to see off Spurs

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

AC Milan will take a slender one-goal advantage to North London in their Champions League last 16 tie with Tottenham Hotspur after beating the English side 1-0 at San Siro this evening.

Brahim Diaz’s early strike was enough to put the teams apart, and Antonio Conte lost in his native country.

After their humiliating 4-1 loss to Leicester City in the Premier League at the weekend, this is another another terrible outcome for Spurs.

Milan have now won back-to-back games for the first time since the World Cup break after a four-game losing streak during which they were defeated twice by rivals Inter Milan and allowed nine goals to Lazio and Sassuolo.

Following Rodrigo Bentancur’s injury over the weekend, Conte faced a selection dilemma in his Spurs midfield.

Since Yves Bissouma had an ankle injury and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was already absent due to suspension, Pape Matar Sarr and Oliver Skipp paired in midfield for the first time.

Pedro Porro was also sent to the sidelines following his challenging right wing-back debut on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

Tottenham also fell down early because to brilliant, forceful play by Theo Hernandez, which ultimately resulted in Brahim’s opening goal.

Hernandez drove into the area and beat Christian Romero in the air, forcing Fraser Forster to make a save. Forster then quickly rose to his feet to make a miraculous second save from Brahim, but the Spaniard was on hand to nod home on the goal line at the third attempt.

Hernandez kept posing a threat to the Spurs defense, notably Romero, who had a disastrous evening and was perhaps fortunate not to receive a harsh penalty for a high challenge on Sandro Tonali.

There weren’t many opportunities in the first half because to cheap fouls and play stopping due to injuries.

Spurs didn’t do much, and the closest they came to being a threat came when Son Heung-min was called offside before Harry Kane hit the crossbar.

In spite of Milan missing two excellent chances at the 75-minute mark, the visitors were content to keep the score at only one.

The moment Charles De Ketelaere entered the game, he had a golden opportunity to score his first goal for the Rossoneri, but he mishandled the ball and sent his header wide off target.

The Belgian attacker, who joined Milan from Club Brugge in the summer, has now played 26 games without scoring in a Milan jersey.

A few seconds later, defender Malick Thiaw made another costly error on a header, missing another excellent opportunity.

Thiaw had an easy task when Leao delivered an excellent cross into the six-yard box, but he also struggled to keep his shot on goal.

In the end, Milan won by a score of one to nil when Spurs failed to create any chances despite the addition of six minutes of extra time.

Before the second leg in early March, Spurs must get ready for a number of important domestic matches, including back-to-back London derbies against West Ham United and Chelsea.

Stefano Pioli’s team will go to Monza this weekend in an effort to get their season back on track after recently slipping out of the top four in Serie A.

