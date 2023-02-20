Drogba reacts after Azpilicueta thanks people for their support when he got injured over the weekend

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club Legend Didier Drogba has reacted on Monday after Cesar Azpilicueta thanks people for their support when he got injured over the weekend against Southampton football club.

Cesar Azpilicueta was given a starting role by coach Graham Potter against Southampton football club on Saturday, but the Spain national team star was injured in the game.

The former Olympique Marseille football club star suffered an injury in the 83rd minute and he was replaced by Ben Chilwell before he was taken to hospital through stretcher.

Chelsea football club eventually lost the game against Southampton football club at Stamford Bridge, and most of the club’s fans were worried about Cesar Azpilicueta’s injury.

Chelsea football club captain Cesar Azpilicueta appreciated fans, medical team and others for their support when he got injured against Southampton football club on Saturday, as he posted on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday that;

“Hi everyone!

Thank you all for your love and messages of support!

My family and I would like to thank everyone who has been looking after me since yesterday’s incident. From the Chelsea football club’s medical team, to teammates and opponents, to St Mary’s and Cleveland Hospital and all staff members and doctors: a massive thank you from the bottom of my heart. Now, time to recover and I will see you soon on the pitch!”

Reacting to Cesar Azpilicueta’s statement, Didier Drogba reacts on his verified Twitter handle on Monday that;

“Azpilicueta the warrior!!! Glad you are feeling better my man.”

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)