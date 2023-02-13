DOR vs CHE: Chelsea’s Strongest XI Featuring Mudryk And Joao Felix That Could Face Dortmund.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League giants Chelsea will be in action on Wednesday evening when they travel away to face German side Borussia Dortmund in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The recent performance of Chelsea shows why they may suffer an away defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

In their last six matches in all competitions, The Blues recorded three wins, one draw and two losses. The West London based club Chelsea have scored eight goals while they also conceded seven goals to their opposition.

In the last meeting between both clubs, The English Premier League giants Chelsea got a 1 – 0 win over Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match.

The England and Chelsea gaffer Graham Potter would be hoping to get a good result in order to give them a first-leg advantage.

The Chelsea tactician is also expected to name a strong line up for their crunch EPL encounter against Borussia Dortmund.

Goalkeeper;

The Spanish and Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to start as the first choice goalkeeper for their crucial encounter against Borussia Dortmund.

Center Backs;

The Chelsea tactician is set to name the duo of Kalidou Koulibaly and Thiago Silva as center-backs when they face Borussia Dortmund.

Full backs;

The duo of Reece James and Ben Chilwell are expected to start in the full-backs position.

Midfielders;

The Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez is set to retain his place in the starting lineup for their away encounter against Borssuia Dortmund.

The England midfielder Mason Mount is expected to return back to the starting lineup and will be paired alongside Joao Felix in the attacking-midfield position.

Wingers;

The Ukrainian attacker Mykhailo Mudryk is set to start in the left-wing position while Neo Madueke is expected to operate as right winger.

Center Forward;

The Chelsea superstar Raheem Sterling is expected to lead the line when they face Borussia Dortmund.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Borussia Dortmund;

