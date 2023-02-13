DOR vs CHE: Chelsea’s Potential Line-up Against Borussia Dortmund with Bernoit Badiashile

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Blues will be without solid central defender, Benoit Badiashile for the opening leg of the UEFA Champions League clash against German heavyweights, Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park.

The January recruit has recently formed an effective defensive combination with Thaigo Silva in the heart of defence, however the France international is ineligible to feature in this campaign’s UCL alongside Noni Madueke, David Datro, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Andrey Santos as they’ve all been omitted from the team for the round of sixteen.

The West Londoners will also have to cope without the services of Ngolo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy and Armando Broja as they all recover from their respective injuries.

In addition, the London based outfit will assess five players who are Doubtful before heading to Germany which includes the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Wesley Fofana.

Denis Zakaria has stepped up his rehabilitation process, while Raheem Sterling & Kalidou Koulibaly weren’t included in the squad to face the Hammers due to illness, but the duo could recover in time for Wednesday’s fixture.

It remains whether to be seen if Potter deploys a back three or back four. If Koulibaly is deemed fit, the AFCON Winner is likely to be paired alongside Silva in the middle of defence while Reece James and Ben Chilwell occupies the full back roles.

Enzo Fernandez showed his quality in Chelsea’s match against West Ham & will be retained in midfield alongside Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount

Upfront, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Kai Havertz and Joao Felix will get another start as they aim to get a decent result against the Bundesliga outfit.

See the Full XI Below;

Charlesayor (

)