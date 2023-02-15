DOR VS CHE: 2 Wrong Decisions Graham Potter Made In Today’s Starting Lineup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter’s Chelsea were up against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League knock out game. Chelsea were looking to get back into winning ways after failing to grab a win in their last three games.

With the lineup already announced, it seems as though Graham Potter haven’t learnt from his past errors. Here are the two mistakes Graham Potter made in today’s starting lineup.

Benching Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic returned to Chelsea’s squad after sustaining an injury and being out for weeks. It would have been just right if the Croatian had just started in midfield and paired with Enzo Fernandez in midfield. Mateo Kovacic has been on of Chelsea’s most productive players since he joined the club, he is efficient in midfield and creates chances of scoring for his teammates. Mateo Kovacic would have made an incredible duo in midfield with Argentine maestro Enzo Fernandez.

Benching Wesley Fofana

Kalidou Koulibaly started in defense for Chelsea in today’s game. The Senegalese center-back is not confident enough in defense and with Benoit Badiashile not registered in Chelsea’s Champions League squad. Wesley Fofana would have been better in defense for Chelsea, despite the fact that he is just returning from injury he will definitely deliver alongside Thiago Silva.

Borussia Dortmund have played five league games in 2023 and have won all five fixtures. They are just one point behind league leaders Bayern Munich and are one of the teams in Europe in the best form. Chelsea have struggled to win against mid table teams and are currently struggling for an European spot. Edin Terzic’s side will definitely be tough for Chelsea.

