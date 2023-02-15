DOR 1-0 CHE: How Potter’s Idea To Leave Enzo Fernandez As The Last-Man Cost Chelsea Tonight’s Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea failed to beat Dortmund this evening despite their ball-dominating performance. The west London side lost by 1-0 to the Bundesliga giant. Meanwhile, Potter’s idea to leave Enzo Fernandez as the last man cost Chelsea the game tonight.

Although, Potter set a very good team tonight that created chances upon chances against the German club. Unfortunately, Chelsea continued to struggle in front of the goal.

After an entertaining first half that saw both teams play 0-0. Karim Adeyemi scored the opener in the second half by beating Enzo Fernandez and Kepa before slotting into the open net.

However, Potter made a great mistake in putting Enzo Fernandez as the last man in the defence during a Chelsea corner. As a result, the World Cup winner was beaten cheaply by pacey Karim Adeyemi who also managed to get past Kepa before scoring the only goal of the match.

Nevertheless, Chelsea has all the work to do in the second leg at Stamford Bridge to overturn this defeat.

LatestNew10 (

)