Done Seal: Nigerian Striker Akinyemi Adeleke Joins Czech Republic Clubside MFK Karviná

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Czech Republic based side,Městský fotbalový klub Karviná have completed the signing of Nigerian striker,Adeleke Akinola Akinyemi from Albanian side Laçi FC.

Born on 11 August 1998, 24-year-old Adeleke Akinola Akinyemi started his professional football career with Nigerian based side, Real Sapphire.

On 24 January 2015, Akinyemi signed for KTFF Süper Lig side Serdarlı GB, the Nigerian striker played 13 matches in the league, scoring 10 goals.

In total, played 17 matches and scored 11 goals for the Turkish Cypriot side during the 2014–15 season.

On 16 August 2018, IK Start announced the signing of Akinyemi, on a contract until the end of the 2021 season, from FK Ventspils.

After scoring 3 goals in Start’s 2018 campaign which ended in relegation, in the 2019.

From IK Start, Akinyemi Adeleke went ahead to play for Norwegian side,HamKam from where the goal machine made a switch to Albania side, Laçi FC where he lighted up the league with goals.

In his last match in the colours of Laçi FC, Akinyemi Adeleke netted a brace which fired the team to a big win away from home.

After signing the dotted lines, the Nigerian Striker was unveiled by his new side.

Chygozzz (

)