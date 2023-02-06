SPORT

Done Seal: Nigerian Striker Akinyemi Adeleke Joins Czech Republic Clubside MFK Karviná

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 24 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Czech Republic based side,Městský fotbalový klub Karviná have completed the signing of Nigerian striker,Adeleke Akinola Akinyemi from Albanian side Laçi FC.

Born on 11 August 1998, 24-year-old Adeleke Akinola Akinyemi started his professional football career with Nigerian based side, Real Sapphire.

On 24 January 2015, Akinyemi signed for KTFF Süper Lig side Serdarlı GB, the Nigerian striker played 13 matches in the league, scoring 10 goals.

In total, played 17 matches and scored 11 goals for the Turkish Cypriot side during the 2014–15 season.

On 16 August 2018, IK Start announced the signing of Akinyemi, on a contract until the end of the 2021 season, from FK Ventspils.

After scoring 3 goals in Start’s 2018 campaign which ended in relegation, in the 2019.

From IK Start, Akinyemi Adeleke went ahead to play for Norwegian side,HamKam from where the goal machine made a switch to Albania side, Laçi FC where he lighted up the league with goals.

In his last match in the colours of Laçi FC, Akinyemi Adeleke netted a brace which fired the team to a big win away from home.

After signing the dotted lines, the Nigerian Striker was unveiled by his new side.

Chygozzz (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 24 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Frenkie de Jong’s girlfriend jokingly tells Man United fans when to expect Barca star at the club

16 mins ago

Official: Premier League Team of the Week Revealed as Rashford & Fernandes are omitted.

33 mins ago

Reasons Why Potential Messi’s Move To Manchester City Will Cement His Career

49 mins ago

Man United Will Get Back Into The EPL Title Race If They Beat Leeds United On Wednesday

56 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button