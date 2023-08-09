DONE DEALS: Transfer Done Deals That Happened This Summer Window

The 2023 summer transfer window is bubbling with clubs making key acquisitions to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

Here are some of the done deals that happened this summer transfer window that you might have missed…

1. Matt Doherty (Athletico Madrid to Wolves)

Wolverhampton Wanderers confirmed the return of Matt Doherty on a free transfer. The 31-year-old rejoined the club on a three-year contract following his release from Athletico Madrid.

2. Oriol Romeu (Girona to Barcelona)

La Liga champions Barcelona signed former Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu from Girona on a three-year deal, and his buy-out clause is set at 400 million Euros.

3. Seko Fofana (RC Lens to Al Nassr)

Ivory coast midfielder Seko Fofana joined Al Nassr from Ligue 1 side RC Lens on a contract until 2026 in a deal worth about $20 million.

4. Willian

Veteran Brazilian international, Willian, few weeks ago resigned for Fulham on a one-year deal with an option for a further 12 months.

5. Aubameyang (Chelsea to Marseille)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed as a Free agent from Chelsea to Marseille, on a three-year deal.

6. Kim-Min Jae (Napoli to Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern Munich completed the signing of Kim-Min Jae from Napoli for a reported fee of €50m on a five-year deal.

7. Andre Onana (Inter Milan to Manchester United)

Manchester United completed the £47.2m signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The Cameroon international signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of a further year.

8. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal to AC Milan)

AC Milan completed the signing of winger Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal for a fee in the region of €20m. The 24-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Rossoneri.

9. Calvin Bassey (Ajax to Fulham)

Fulham signed Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey from Ajax for a fee of €22.5m on a four-year contract with a club option to extend by a further year.

10. Raul Jimenez (Wolves to Fulham)

Fulham also announced the signing of Raul Jimenez from Wolves for a fee which is understood to be £5.5m. The striker agreed a contract until the summer of 2025, with a club option to extend by a further 12 months.

11. Harvey Barnes (Leicester to Newcastle)

Harvey Barnes completed his move to Newcastle from Leicester for a fee believed to be around £39m on a five-year contract.

12. Alex Telles (Manchester United to Al Nassr)

Alex Telles completed a permanent move from Manchester United to Al Nassr. The 30-year-old joined the Saudi Pro league side on a contract until 2025.

13. Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich to Borussia Dortmund)

Borussia Dortmund signed Marcel Sabitzer from Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich, with the midfielder joining them on a four-year contract.

14. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in a deal worth £12m plus add-ons on a three-year deal.

15. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City to Al Ahli)

Riyad Mahrez completed a £30m move to Al Ahli from Manchester City on a deal until 2027.

16. Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes to Chelsea)

Chelsea confirmed the signing of teenage midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes for £27m on a seven-year contract.

17. Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich to Al Nassr)

Sadio Mane completed a move from Bayern Munich to Saudi Pro league side Al Nassr in a deal worth £34m, signing a four-year contract.

18. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle to Al-Ahli)

Allan Saint-Maximin became the latest player to swap the Premier League for the Saudi Pro league after leaving Newcastle to Al-Ahli for a reported fee of £30m on a four-year deal.

19. Axel Disasi (Monaco to Chelsea)

Chelsea confirmed the arrival of France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco in a £45m deal on a six-year contract.

20. Fabinho (Liverpool to Al-Ittihad)

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho completed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad from Liverpool on a three-year contract in a £40m deal.

21. Ilman Ndiaye (Sheffield United to Marseille)

Senegal midfielder Ilman Ndiaye joined his boyhood club Olympique de Marseille from newly-promoted premier league side Sheffield United for a reported fee of £20m on a five-year contract.

22. Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta to Manchester United)

Manchester United completed the signing of Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund from serie A side Atalanta on an initial fee of £64m plus £8m add-ons. The 20-year-old signed a five-year contract at old Trafford with an option for another 12 months.

23. Robert Sanchez (Brighton to Chelsea)

Chelsea announced the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton in a deal worth £25m on a seven-year contract.

24. Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig to Manchester City)

Manchester City completed the signing of Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £77.6m on a five-year contract.

