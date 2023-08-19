Done deals: 8 recent done deals you might have missed

The spending spree of the summer transfer window still continues with several clubs making big money signings as they strengthen their squad.

Here are some of the done deals that happened recently that you might have missed…

1. Neymar (PSG to Al Hilal)

Brazilian superstar Neymar completed his move from Paris saint-Germain to Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro league in a fee within the region of £77.6m on a two-year contract.

2. Moises Caicedo (Brighton to Chelsea)

Chelsea announced the signing of Ecuador international Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a £100m fee that could rise to a British club record fee of £115m on an eight-year contract.

3. Romeo La (Southampton to Chelsea)

Chelsea continued their spending spree this summer by completing the signing of midfielder Romeo La from Southampton in a deal worth £58m on a seven-year contract.

4. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton to West Ham)

James Ward-prowse completed his £30m move from Southampton to West Ham on a four-year deal.

5. Yaccine Bono (Sevilla to Al Hilal)

Al Hilal confirmed the signing of Morrocan goalkeeper Yaccine Bono from Sevilla for a fee of £17.9m on a three-year contract.

6. Wataru Endo (Stuttgart to Liverpool)

Liverpool completed the signing of Japan captain Wataru Endo from Stuttgart for about £19m on a four-year contract.

7. Kepa Arizzabalaga (Chelsea to Real Madrid)

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arizzabalaga joined Real Madrid on a season long-loan deal that will expire in the summer of 2024.

8. Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray to Aston Villa)

Aston Villa completed the loan signing of Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo for the rest of the season with an option to buy.

What do you make of these signings?

