Done deals: 7 transfer done deals that happened this week that you might have missed

The 2023 summer transfer window is bubbling with clubs making key acquisitions to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

Here are some of the done deals that happened this week that you might have missed…

1. Matt Doherty (Athletico Madrid to Wolves)

Wolverhampton Wanderers confirmed the return of Matt Doherty on a free transfer. The 31-year-old rejoined the club on a three-year contract following his release from Athletico Madrid.

2. Oriol Romeu (Girona to Barcelona)

La Liga champions Barcelona signed former Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu from Girona on a three-year deal, and his buy-out clause is set at 400 million Euros.

3. Seko Fofana (RC Lens to Al Nassr)

Ivory coast midfielder Seko Fofana joined Al Nassr from Ligue 1 side RC Lens on a contract until 2026 in a deal worth about $20 million.

4. Willian

Veteran Brazilian international, Willian, on Monday resigned for Fulham on a one-year deal with an option for a further 12 months.

5. Aubameyang (Chelsea to Marseille)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed as a Free agent from Chelsea to Marseille, on a three-year deal.

6. Kim-Min Jae (Napoli to Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern Munich completed the signing of Kim-Min Jae from Napoli for a reported fee of €50m on a five-year deal.

7. Andre Onana (Inter Milan to Manchester United)

Manchester United completed the £47.2m signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The Cameroon international signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of a further year.

What do you make of these signings?

