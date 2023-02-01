DONE DEALS: 20 players that completed a move to new clubs in Europe on transfer deadline day

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The winter transfer window ended on Tuesday night, and a lot of players completed a move to new clubs on transfer deadline day.

January transfer window was an hectic one as many clubs signed new players, while some deals were unable to complete before the window closed.

Here are the 20 players that completed a move to new clubs on transfer deadline day;

Joao Cancelo joined Bayern Munich football club of Germany on a loan deal from English Premier League Champions Manchester City football club.

Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur football club to Stade de Rennes football club

Terem Moffi from FC Lorient to OGC Nice football club

Paul Onuachu from KRC Genk to Southampton football club

Toluwalase Arokodare Emmanuel from Amiens football club to KRC Genk football club.

Enzo Fernandez from Portuguese Primeira Liga giants Benfica football club to Chelsea football club

Philipp Max from PSV Eindhoven football club to Eintracht Frankfurt football club

Deniz Suarez from Celta Vigo football club to Espanyol football club

Marquinhos from Arsenal football club to Norwich City football club

Diogo Monteiro from Servette FC to Leeds United football club.

Florian Thauvin from Tigres UANL to Udinese Calcio football club

Diego Llorente from Leeds United football club to AS Roma football club

Thorgan Hazard from Borussia Dortmund football club to PSV Eindhoven football club

Sasa Lukic from Torino football club to Fulham football club

Jorginho Frello from Chelsea football club to Arsenal football club

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro from Remo stars football club to Inter Milan football club

Albert Sambi Lokonga from Arsenal football club to Crystal Palace football club.

Matt Doherty from Tottenham Hotspur football club to Atletico Madrid football club

Naouirou Ahamada from Stuttgart football club to Crystal Palace football club.

Illia Zabarnyi from Dynamo Kyiv football club to Bournemouth football club.

