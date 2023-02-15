Done Deal: Nigerian Winger Phillip Azango Departs AS Trenčín For FC Spartak Trnava

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Slovak Super Liga side, FC Spartak Trnava have completed the signing of Nigerian winger, Philip Azango Elayo from AS Trenčín.

Born on 21 May 1997, 25-year-old Philip Azango Elayo started his professional football career with Nigerian based side,GBS Academy from where he moved to team up with Nigeria professional football league campaigners, Nasarawa United in 2015.

After a stint with the solid miners, Philip Azango Elayo made a switch back to the city of Jos where he landed a deal with Plateau United in 2017.

After a exciting career in the local scene, Philip Azango Elayo landed in Slovakia where he signed up for AS Trenčín in 2017.

After a year stint with the Slovak Super Liga side,AS Trenčín, Philip Azango Elayo recorded a short time with Belgian side, Gent before reuniting with AS Trenčín in 2018.

With his recent move to FC Spartak Trnava, Phillip Azango will thus team up with fellow Compatriot duo of Oseni Azeez and Abdulrahman Taiwo.

