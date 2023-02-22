Done Deal: Nigerian Centre-Forward Peter Olawale Joins Armenian Clubside FC Noah

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Armenian topflight league giants, Football Club Noah, have completed the signing of Nigerian Centre-Forward, Peter Olawale from Hungarian top-flight campaigners,Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club.

Born on Jul 26, 2002, 20-year-old Peter Olawale started his professional football career with Nigerian based side, Tripple 44 FC from where he moved to join Israeli side, H. Raanana U19 in 2020.

Developed and matured whilst in the ranks of H. Raanana U19, Olawale marked a move to H. Raanana main team after an impressive season with H. Raanana U19.

After a stint with H. Raanana, Olawale Peter landed in Hungary where he signed up for Hungarian top-flight campaigners, Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club in 2022.

In search of game time, Olawale teamed up with Armenian side, Football Club Noah where he made it a permanent deal after his loan expiration.

After concluding the necessary documents, the highly rated Nigerian youngster was unveiled by Football Club Noah.

