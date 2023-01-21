DONE DEAL: Memphis Depay completed his transfer from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Memphis Depay officially completed his transfer from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid on Friday after considerable speculation. The Dutchman was unpopular with the La Liga leaders this season under Xavi Hernandez, and he will be hoping to revive it in the Spanish capital.

Given that Diego Simeone team has had difficulty scoring goals this season, Los Rojiblancos will also want their new number nine to get going quickly. Last season, Depay scored 12 goals for Barca in the league, and club officials are hoping he will have a similar influence for his new team.

After the transfer approval, Depay spoke to Atleti’s official media outlets to express his joy at joining the club. He also disclosed the part that Antoine Griezmann, a former colleague at Barcelona, played in the transfer.

Atleti’s squad for Saturday’s La Liga match against Real Valladolid, which begins at 18:30CET, now includes Depay. Both the athlete and the team will be praying for a successful beginning to their time together.

