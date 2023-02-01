This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

28 years old Austrian international and Bayern Munich midfielder Sabitzer joins Man united from Bayern Munich on loan.

He’s going to play for the Red devils until the end of 2022/2023 season since Christian Ericksen had sustained a long term knee injury and Mc Tomanay have a temporary problem.

Sabitzer joined Bayern Munich in August 2021 and have played 51 games so far.

The midfielder expressed his excitement during an interview held on Tuesday by saying:

“Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions,”

“From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season.

“I feel that am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad.

“I’m excited to start with my new team-mates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans.”

Sabitzer played 6 seasons for Leipzig before joining Bayern Munich in 2021, and have made a total of 443 appearance in Europe over the years.

