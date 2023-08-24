Done Deal: Manchester City Unveils their Third signing of the summer transfer window. (Photos).

The Citizens have officially confirmed the acquisition of swift Belgian winger, Jeremy Doku.

Following negotiations with French outfit Rennes, the Premier League champions sealed the £55 million deal on Thursday.

Endorsed by fellow countryman Kevin De Bruyne, Doku’s presence is poised to inject added speed into the City lineup, addressing a need identified by manager Pep Guardiola.

Despite enduring several hamstring injuries during his tenure at Rennes, Doku’s signing provides a welcome boost to Guardiola’s squad.

This acquisition also bears consequences for City’s academy talents, Cole Palmer and James McAtee, as they contemplate their future destinations.

The duo, highly sought after by domestic and foreign clubs, must decide whether to remain at City or pursue opportunities elsewhere. Guardiola ruled out the possibility of loans for Palmer.

Doku found the net six times in Ligue 1 for Rennes last season. The winger’s proficiency goes well with Guardiola’s tactical approach. His transfer comes as City continues to pursue a central midfielder, following the halt in their pursuit of Lucas Paqueta due to betting allegations

City’s summer spending will eclipse £150 million with Doku’s arrival, along with Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic.

