DONE DEAL: Manchester City announce their second signing of the summer transfer window

Manchester City has finally secured the signing they’ve been anticipating as 21-year-old Josko Gvardiol joins the treble-winning club.

The talented defender has committed to a five-year deal that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2028.

Regarded as one of the best young defenders in the world, Gvardiol arrives at Manchester City from RB Leipzig, where he made an impressive 87 appearances in the Bundesliga over two seasons, securing back-to-back German Cup victories.

Additionally, he has earned 21 caps for Croatia and played a crucial role in their third-place finish at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Ecstatic about joining what he considers the “best team in the world,” Gvardiol expressed his honor in a statement. He mentioned that his dream has always been to play in England, and being part of Manchester City, especially after their triumphant season, is a dream come true for him and his family.

Excited about the opportunity to work with manager Pep Guardiola, Gvardiol believes his game will progress under the guidance of the esteemed coach. He recognizes that he is still developing as a player and looks forward to honing his skills with the best in the business.

Gvardiol is particularly thrilled about joining forces with fellow Croatian Mateo Kovacic at Manchester City. He admires Kovacic as a top footballer and hopes that together, they can contribute to the club’s success in the 2023/24 season and beyond.

City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, expressed his delight at bringing Gvardiol to Manchester City. He praised the young defender’s diverse skill set, highlighting his speed, competitiveness, strength in the air, ball possession abilities, self-belief, and good character.

Adenijisports (

)